Chicago fans swarm Grant Park to watch World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s clear that Chicago has caught World Cup fever. Thousands of fans wildly waved American flags — others wore their flags like capes — as they gathered Thursday in the city’s Grant Park to watch the United States take on Germany in the World Cup. The park is the same venue where President Obama gave his first presidential victory speech in 2008.

Soccer fans watched the game on two big screens at a viewing party in the park. That included a 19'-by-33' high-definition screen at the park’s Petrillo Music Shell.

Meanwhile, downtown Chicago office workers have extended their lunch breaks to watch the game on various TVS in bars, restaurants and building lobbies.

The earlier U.S. game vs. Portugal brought about 20,000 fans at Grant Park.