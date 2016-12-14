A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Reuland, former NFL tight end, dies after brain aneurysm

 
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say former tight end Konrad Reuland has died following a brain aneurysm. He was 29.

Coach John Harbaugh opened his postgame news conference after Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots by announcing Reuland’s death.

Reuland was attempting to recover from a brain aneurysm he suffered last month. A Ravens spokesman says Reuland’s mother informed the team that he died Monday.

“We love Konrad Reuland,” Harbaugh said. “Every single guy in that locker room loves him.”

Harbaugh offered his condolences to Reuland’s family and quoted from the Biblical book of Psalms, saying: “God is our refuge and our strength.”

Besides the Ravens, Reuland spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. He played in 30 games over three seasons, catching 12 passes for 90 yards.

Each of the NFL teams for which he played, and Stanford University, where Reuland finished his college career after two years at Notre Dame, issued statements of sympathy. Several former teammates also took to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news.

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie played with Reuland with the Jets, and they were in camp together this past summer in Indianapolis. Cromartie was at the funeral Monday of another former Jets teammate, Joe McKnight, who was shot and killed Dec. 1 during a road-rage incident in suburban New Orleans.

“Man, we were just in Indy together talking about everything from our football careers, our family,” Cromartie wrote on Instagram. “And the great meeting we had in the hot tub at the Jets facility. You will be miss(ed) bro. You always walked around with a smile on your face. A hard worker and would do everything he could for the team. I love you man. Rest In Paradise.”

In an email to The Associated Press, Reuland’s agent Eric Metz wrote: “God Bless Konrad and his family. He was a wonderful person.”

Reuland signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets in 2012 and had 12 catches for 90 yards in two seasons while being used as a blocking tight end and H-back with childhood friend Mark Sanchez at quarterback.

Reuland’s 2013 season was cut short when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after playing in 10 games.

“It’s just terrible news,” Jets kicker Nick Folk said after practice Tuesday. “We had a group text going with (former Jets teammates) Nick Bellore, Garrett McIntyre, Greg McElroy and a couple of other guys. Greg had been pretty close to him, and we all found out through Greg. We were all just hit pretty hard by it.”

McElroy, currently an analyst for ABC/ESPN, played with Reuland in New York in 2012.

“The world lost a special person,” McElroy wrote on Twitter.

Reuland signed with Indianapolis’ practice squad in 2014, but was released and then signed by Baltimore to the Ravens’ practice squad a few weeks later. After being cut, re-signed and cut a few times, Reuland was re-signed by Baltimore and promoted to the active roster last December.

Reuland became a free agent last offseason when the Ravens rescinded their exclusive rights tender offer in May. He signed with Indianapolis in July for a second stint with the Colts, who released him among their final training camp cuts in August.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend and former teammate Konrad Reuland,” tweeted Denver running back Justin Forsett, who played with Reuland in Baltimore. “You will be missed bro just an amazing person!”

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL