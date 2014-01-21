WIU sees increased retention in freshman class
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois University says new figures show the school has increased its retention rates for first-year students.
WIU officials say the fall-to-spring retention rate this year is at 89.3 percent. That’s up from 82.2 percent from fall 2012 to spring 2013.
The school also says its first-time freshmen are performing better. Officials say the number of students in good academic standing after their first semester was 78.2 percent in fall 2013. That’s up from 70.4 percent in fall 2012.
Other news
A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period.
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.
USA Today’s weekly list of bestselling books returned Wednesday, ending a monthslong hiatus. Gannett had not run the list since longtime compiler Mary Cadden was among hundreds laid off.
WIU admissions director Andy Borst says the Macomb school started the academic year with 100 fewer new freshmen. But he says the increases in retention make this year’s freshman class larger than last year’s class.