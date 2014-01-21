WIU sees increased retention in freshman class

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois University says new figures show the school has increased its retention rates for first-year students.

WIU officials say the fall-to-spring retention rate this year is at 89.3 percent. That’s up from 82.2 percent from fall 2012 to spring 2013.

The school also says its first-time freshmen are performing better. Officials say the number of students in good academic standing after their first semester was 78.2 percent in fall 2013. That’s up from 70.4 percent in fall 2012.

WIU admissions director Andy Borst says the Macomb school started the academic year with 100 fewer new freshmen. But he says the increases in retention make this year’s freshman class larger than last year’s class.