Illinois man charged in death of former girlfriend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — Murder charges were filed in Illinois against the former boyfriend of an Iowa woman whose body was found in a Minnesota field three months after she disappeared.

The Quad Cities Times (http://bit.ly/1oRMKXs) reports Timothy J. McVay of Rock Island is accused in the death of 29-year-old Carrie Olson. She was reported missing after failing to show up at her Davenport job on Dec. 30.

McVay was arrested Friday at his job in Silvis, Illinois after a joint investigation by police in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota. He is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.

Olson’s body was found April 5 in Dakota County, Minnesota, southeast of Minneapolis.

McVey’s first court appearance is scheduled for Saturday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.