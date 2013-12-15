‘Woodhenge’ solar calendar to mark winter solstice

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Sun watchers will gather early Dec. 22 to watch the sun rise on the winter solstice at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

Dawn will break at 7a.m. over Woodhenge. That’s the reconstruction of the calendar used when Cahokia Mounds was home to thousands of Native Americans.

It’s a huge circle of posts which stands about one mile west of the site’s interpretive center in Collinsville.

Organizers say an archaeologist will explain the discovery and workings of Woodhenge while awaiting the sunrise.

Officials say no rituals or ceremonies will be performed out of respect for American Indian beliefs and culture.

Online: http://www.cahokiamounds.org