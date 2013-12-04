Lake County’s chief judge announces retirement

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The chief judge in Lake County whose career has included stints as the county’s state’s attorney and the top federal prosecutor in Chicago is retiring.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/1gCJLQQ ) reports that Chief Judge Fred Foreman said Tuesday he’s retiring in January.

Foreman has spent much of his career in Lake County since joining the public defender’s office as an intern in 1973. He was an assistant public defender and an assistant state’s attorney before being elected state’s attorney in 1980.

A decade later he was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois by President George H.W. Bush and held the post between 1990 and 1993.

After about a decade in private practice, he was elected to the county bench and later named chief judge.