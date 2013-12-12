More than 19,300 named Illinois State Scholars

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Students from 675 Illinois high schools have been named this year’s Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission announced Wednesday that more than 19,300 students have been recognized in the program.

Illinois State Scholars are selected based on their test scores and class rank at the end of the junior year. High school guidance counselors assist the commission with the selection process.

The scholars will receive certificates of achievement, usually at school award ceremonies. The recognition does not include a cash prize, but the scholars can list the honor on applications for college admission and scholarships.

A list of the scholars is on the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s website.

___

Online:

http://www.isac.org/students/before-college/state-scholar/