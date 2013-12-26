Rockford bishop presides over Mass in county jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Rockford’s Catholic bishop spent Christmas with about 30 inmates in the Winnebago County Jail.

The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/1eG1ud1 ) David J. Malloy presided over a jailhouse Mass on Wednesday.

Jail Director George Hofstetter says correction officials had to get special permission to bring in wine for Holy Communion. He says some jail employees volunteered to come in on the holiday to work extra security for the service.

The newspaper reported Malloy switched to Spanish midway through the Mass.

Catholics are the leading denomination in Winnebago County, which is one of 11 in Malloy’s diocese.

In Cook County, Francis Cardinal George celebrated a Mass at the Cook County Jail.

