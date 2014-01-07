Illinois bracing for second day of dangerous temps

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinoisans are expected to awaken to another day of bitterly cold temperatures, with the mercury dipping to 16 below zero for a second day.

National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Castro says the temperature at O’Hare International Airport would hit minus 16 overnight, with wind chills of about 40 below zero.

But he says there should be relief in the afternoon on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to climb to 4 to 5 degrees above zero in the Chicago area — though wind chills still could be below zero for a while. He says the wind chill warning should expire at noon.

Tens of thousands of Illinois residents stayed home on Monday as schools closed and officials warned residents not to venture outdoors.

Many schools were planning to close again on Tuesday.