Brisk business for auto stores after cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Auto repair shops say business is booming after this week’s deep arctic freeze.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/19SGEoS ) stores are doing brisk business selling tires and car batteries.

Some central Illinois mechanics say business has tripled this week.

Chad Loy is the manager at Brahler’s Tire and Auto Center in Springfield. He says tires are going flat from the cold and vehicles are having problems with their heaters. Others have dead batteries.

Car-X Auto Service owner Wayne Shures says the bitter cold will “usually kill” an already weak car battery.

Meanwhile, auto body shops are expecting a boost in business in the coming days after drivers get damaged repaired from fender benders caused by the snow and ice.

