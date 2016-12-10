A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Orlando shops designate themselves ‘safe places’ for gays

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida city are launching a program allowing businesses to designate themselves as safe places for gays and lesbians if they feel threatened.

Orlando officials will begin distributing decals Monday to local businesses to post in their windows identifying them as places members of the LGBTQ community can go if they feel they are in jeopardy.

The rainbow-colored decals are in the shape of a police badge and say, “Safe Place.”

The program is starting on the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more seriously injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Seattle was the first city to adopt this type of program, and Orlando is the first city to do so in the southeast.