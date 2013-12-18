Bridge over Rock River opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A $29 million bridge over the Rock River in Rockford is open.

The 497-foot Morgan Street Bridge christened Tuesday has a 370-foot tiered-arch main span. It replaces a bridge built in 1916 that officials recommended be replaced.

The new span includes a new roadway plus improved lighting, railings, sidewalks and a multi-use path.

Gov. Pat Quinn joined local and state leaders in cutting the ribbon. The Democratic governor says as many as 60,000 people will use the bridge every day.

Federal money administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation provided $21 million of the cost. There’s $4.3 million from Quinn’s “Illinois Jobs Now” capital-construction program and $3.6 million from the city of Rockford.

The bridge is part of a $40 million road work project on both sides of the river.