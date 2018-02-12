Avalanche-Sabres Sum
|Colorado
|2
|1
|2—5
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, Colorado, Kerfoot 13 (C.Wilson, Zadorov), 0:43. 2, Buffalo, Pouliot 11 (O’Reilly), 7:57 (sh). 3, Colorado, Nieto 10, 9:19 (sh).
Second Period_4, Colorado, C.Wilson 5 (Landeskog), 1:07. 5, Buffalo, Nelson 1 (Falk, O’Reilly), 13:15 (sh).
Third Period_6, Colorado, Jost 5 (Barrie, Rantanen), 3:05 (pp). 7, Colorado, Bourque 5 (Lindholm), 7:03. 8, Buffalo, O’Reilly 17 (Okposo, Ristolainen), 12:14 (pp). 9, Buffalo, Kane 18, 17:08.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-9-5_27. Buffalo 7-12-14_33.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 5; Buffalo 1 of 5.
Goalies_Colorado, Bernier 17-10-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 12-21-7 (27-22).
A_17,646 (19,070). T_2:27.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.