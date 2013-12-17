2 Chicagoans charged in cellphone store robbery
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men are accused of participating in a spate of cellphone-store robberies.
The FBI on Monday identified the suspects as 39-year-old Eric Rogers of Hazel Crest, and 29-year-old Eric Curtis of Park Forest. Each faces one count of Hobbs Act Robbery for their alleged roles in the robbery of a Norridge AT&T store.
The agency says that one robbery alone netted around 100 phones and tablet computers. The loss was valued at more than $50,000.
But authorities also suspect the men of participating in similar robberies in the Chicago area, including by recruiting participants.
Rogers and Curtis are being held pending a hearing later in the week. If convicted, they each face a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Court documents released Monday didn’t include names of defense attorneys.