Group studying gun trafficking meets in Chicago

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Group studying gun trafficking meets in Chicago

By Sophia Tareen
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities from two high-crime regions of Illinois detailed some out-of-state sources responsible for the illegal flow of guns and the problems with prosecuting such crimes during Wednesday’s first meeting of a legislative group aimed at studying the issue.

Illinois State Police officials told lawmakers that most of the problem isn’t large-scale trafficking operations, but so-called individual straw purchasers. Those people — like a family member or girlfriend — buy guns legally and provide them to criminals and others who are barred from carrying them. In one recent Chicago-area criminal investigation, hundreds of guns came from Mississippi, where gun laws are more lax, officials said. Mississippi and neighboring Indiana are among the biggest suppliers of illegal guns in the Chicago area.

Lawmakers formed the Illinois Gun Trafficking Task Force earlier this year through a House resolution.

Other news
West Ham's Declan Rice takes the trophy to the fans after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. West Ham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
UEFA picks bigger stadiums for Conference League finals and confirms 2026 World Cup qualifying path
UEFA has picked bigger stadiums to host the next two Europa Conference League finals. Sub-20,000 capacity venues staged the previous two title games involving clubs from Italy, England and the Netherlands.
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Charter school lost case over skirts rule for girls, but debate over charter autonomy isn’t over
One of the mothers who successfully sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that girls wear skirts says she always knew she’d prevail.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman delivers remarks during a news conference to announce the formation of the Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new inclusion committee made up of current and former men's and women's players, with minority and LGBTQ+ representation, aimed at diversifying hockey and making the sport more welcoming. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee State to become first HBCU to add ice hockey
Tennessee State University announced it will become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey.
FILE -Argentina's players celebrate winning 3-1 against Paraguay with a banner reading in Spanish "We qualified for the World Cup 2023" at the end of a women's Copa America third place soccer match in Armenia, Colombia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Argentina’s team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi’s achievement in Qatar in its quest to reach the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time. Argentina has a long and proud history in the men’s tournament but has never won a match in three previous trips to the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
Lionel Messi’s title in Qatar set to inspire Argentina at Women’s World Cup
Argentina’s team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi’s achievement in Qatar in its quest to reach the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

“The biggest public health problem we have is gun violence,” said state Rep. Christian Mitchell, a Chicago Democrat who called for the group. “We’ve got to cut off this flow of guns.”

He said the idea is to gather information and understand the problem, both around the Chicago area and around the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. Legislators will present findings to the state House, Senate and Gov. Pat Quinn as early as November.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said the prosecution rate for straw purchasing is low, in part because those charged with crimes have little incentive, such as a plea deal, to tell authorities the gun’s origins.

“The case of where the guns are coming from dies very early on in the process,” he said. “It’s very difficult to make those cases.”

His region includes East St. Louis, which has long experienced a high rate of violent crime.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen at http://twitter.com/sophiatareen.