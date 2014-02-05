Former oil company worker admits on-the-job fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man faces up to two decades in federal prison after admitting he defrauded an oil company where he had worked.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Dowell pleaded guilty Tuesday to a wire fraud count related to what prosecutors said was his scheme to defraud FKG Oil Co. of Belleville.

Dowell admits that while serving as FKG’s human resources chief, he carried out his fraud from mid-2010 to April of last year.

Authorities say Dowell falsified mileage expense reports, used a company credit card for personal expenses, and transferred funds from FKG’s bank account directly to his own.

The government says the financial cost of the wrongdoing was roughly $114,000, including more than $26,000 in investigative costs.

Dowell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 30.