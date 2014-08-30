Motorcyclist brags to cops he hit 185 mph in chase

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a motorcyclist clocked at 127 mph bragged after being arrested that he had reached 185 mph during the chase.

State police say 31-year-old David J. Fries, of Manchester, was spotted by a trooper on Interstate 93 in Bow at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The first trooper eventually ended the chase, but another trooper saw Fries crash into a guardrail after he exited Interstate 393.

Police say Fries then led officers on an hourlong foot chase in Concord. He was subdued with help from a police dog.

Fries was treated for injuries from the crash and from the dog.

He faces a variety of charges and is being held on $30,000 bail.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.