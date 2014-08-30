Motorcyclist brags to cops he hit 185 mph in chase
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a motorcyclist clocked at 127 mph bragged after being arrested that he had reached 185 mph during the chase.
State police say 31-year-old David J. Fries, of Manchester, was spotted by a trooper on Interstate 93 in Bow at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
The first trooper eventually ended the chase, but another trooper saw Fries crash into a guardrail after he exited Interstate 393.
Other news
UEFA has picked bigger stadiums to host the next two Europa Conference League finals. Sub-20,000 capacity venues staged the previous two title games involving clubs from Italy, England and the Netherlands.
One of the mothers who successfully sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that girls wear skirts says she always knew she’d prevail.
Tennessee State University announced it will become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey.
Argentina’s team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi’s achievement in Qatar in its quest to reach the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
Police say Fries then led officers on an hourlong foot chase in Concord. He was subdued with help from a police dog.
Fries was treated for injuries from the crash and from the dog.
He faces a variety of charges and is being held on $30,000 bail.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.