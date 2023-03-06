March 6, 2023 GMT
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|32-0
|700
|1
|2. Iowa
|26-6
|651
|7
|3. Indiana
|27-3
|640
|2
|4. Virginia Tech
|27-4
|595
|8
|5. Stanford
|28-5
|557
|6
|6. Maryland
|25-6
|547
|5
|7. UConn
|28-5
|543
|9
|8. Utah
|25-4
|519
|3
|9. LSU
|28-2
|506
|4
|10. Villanova
|28-5
|425
|11
|11. Notre Dame
|25-5
|401
|10
|12. Ohio St.
|25-7
|395
|14
|13. Duke
|25-6
|327
|13
|14. Oklahoma
|24-5
|313
|16
|15. Texas
|23-8
|298
|12
|16. Gonzaga
|27-3
|282
|15
|17. UCLA
|25-9
|273
|19
|18. Michigan
|22-9
|175
|17
|19. North Carolina
|21-10
|151
|18
|20. Colorado
|23-8
|114
|20
|21. UNLV
|28-2
|113
|22
|22. Washington St
|23-10
|100
|-
|23. Tennessee
|23-11
|92
|-
|24. Arizona
|21-9
|89
|21
|25. Middle Tennessee
|25-4
|62
|24
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota St. 10, Toledo 8, Florida St. 2, NC State 2, Southern Cal 1.