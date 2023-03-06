The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1 2. Iowa 26-6 651 7 3. Indiana 27-3 640 2 4. Virginia Tech 27-4 595 8 5. Stanford 28-5 557 6 6. Maryland 25-6 547 5 7. UConn 28-5 543 9 8. Utah 25-4 519 3 9. LSU 28-2 506 4 10. Villanova 28-5 425 11 11. Notre Dame 25-5 401 10 12. Ohio St. 25-7 395 14 13. Duke 25-6 327 13 14. Oklahoma 24-5 313 16 15. Texas 23-8 298 12 16. Gonzaga 27-3 282 15 17. UCLA 25-9 273 19 18. Michigan 22-9 175 17 19. North Carolina 21-10 151 18 20. Colorado 23-8 114 20 21. UNLV 28-2 113 22 22. Washington St 23-10 100 - 23. Tennessee 23-11 92 - 24. Arizona 21-9 89 21 25. Middle Tennessee 25-4 62 24

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota St. 10, Toledo 8, Florida St. 2, NC State 2, Southern Cal 1.