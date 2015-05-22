TV miniseries ‘Texas Rising’ takes big-screen approach

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

TV miniseries ‘Texas Rising’ takes big-screen approach

By Lynn Elber
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The success of “Hatfields & McCoys” and “The Bible” inspired the History channel to go Texas-sized big with its new miniseries.

“Texas Rising,” a 10-hour saga about the fight for independence from Mexico, was shot in wide-screen CinemaScope and was directed by Oscar-nominated Roland Joffe; features armies of extras in sprawling battle scenes; and includes songs performed by Kris Kristofferson, George Strait and Jose Feliciano amid a full symphonic score.

But when “Texas Rising” debuts at 9-11 p.m. EDT on Monday, executive producer Leslie Greif and leading men Bill Paxton and Olivier Martinez hope viewers appreciate the story’s nuances as well as its breadth. Subsequent episodes air Tuesday and on the three following Mondays, June 1-15.

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ex-NFL player among 10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches
A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 10 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold
Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming. Like those nagging aches and pains. Not that anyone else can tell.
FILE - Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, May 12, 2023, the day after U.S. pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. Unwittingly, migrants in Latin America finance disinformation during their journeys to the U.S., as they fall victim to fraud that can cost them thousands of dollars and that in turn has served to develop new business models, from fake work recruiters to those who call themselves "migration coaches." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Migrants in Mexico fall victim to rampant scams on their way to the US
Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok serve as a vehicle for deception, misinformation and scams aimed at migrants seeking a better life for them and their families in the United States.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a putt on the 15th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travelers says changes are coming to TPC River Highlands after complaints over low scores
Changes will be made to the TPC River Highlands golf course after record low scoring last week during the PGA Tour’s annual Travelers Championship.

“We wanted to try to tell the story from a lot of perspectives, so there are really no villains in our piece,” Greif said. “There are villainous deeds ... but we didn’t want to have a paintbrush and say this side is right and this side is wrong.”

“Texas Rising” opens in 1836 with the aftermath of the Alamo Mission battle, a critical Texas Revolution event in which Mexican troops wiped out their opponents known as Texians. The drama tracks a mix of real and fictional characters through the subsequent politics and equally savage battles that led to the creation of the Republic of Texas and ultimately the U.S. state.

The deep-bench cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Brendan Fraser, Jeremy Davies, Ray Liotta, Rob Morrow, Thomas Jane and a turn by Kristofferson as Andrew Jackson. The male-dominated story’s key female role went to Cynthia Addai-Robinson as the real-life woman known as the Yellow Rose — although her muddy history is given an imagined twist with a triangle relationship involving Houston and Santa Anna.

Center-stage are military leader and statesman Sam Houston and his nemesis, Mexican Gen. and President Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna.

Paxton (“Hatfields & McCoys,” ’'Big Love”) has more than acting credentials to qualify him to play Houston: He’s a native of Fort Worth, Texas, and related to the towering figure, with whom he shares a paternal grandparent six generations back.

His state’s backstory is a longtime part of Paxton’s life. He recalled, as a youngster, his dad asking him and his brother where they wanted to go on vacation. “The Alamo,” the boys quickly replied.

“This is a story that fires the imagination of any young person. ... If you’d have told me I’d grow up and play Sam Houston, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Paxton said.

He sought to capture Houston’s “essence” on-screen, describing him as a strongly principled man who was charismatic and even a fashion dandy. Houston’s most telling accessory was a ring, a gift from his mother, inscribed with the word “honor,” said Paxton, who chides himself on finding out belatedly that Houston wore it on his pinkie and not the ring finger as shown in the movie.

Equally dashing — but brutal — is Santa Anna as played by Martinez, who notes the Mexican leader is typically depicted as “old and fat.” Martinez, married to Halle Berry, falls well outside that characterization.

“My biggest challenge was to portray him in a fair way and I think we succeeded in that,” said Martinez, who is French-born but of Spanish ancestry, like Santa Anna. “This is a rich character and that’s what matters to me.”

The film was vetted by experts but does take liberties for dramatic purposes, said Greif, who also produced “Hatfields & McCoys.”

“Historically, the battles that occurred were true,” he said, adding that “we didn’t kill anyone who didn’t die and didn’t keep anyone alive who died (among the real-life figures). The rest we used as a jumping-off spot to tell a great story.”

At this point, it’s not nitpicking historians but viewer habits that are of concern.

Greif said hours were spent perfecting each visual and sound element despite the likelihood that many people will watch the sweeping miniseries squeezed onto a laptop or smartphone. The purist in him wants it to be seen in a darkened room and on the biggest screen possible.

“The truth is most people don’t watch TV that way, but I like to pretend they do,” he said.

___

Online:

http://www.history.com

___

Lynn Elber is a national television columnist for The Associated Press. She can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.