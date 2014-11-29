FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Fish and Game officers help 2 hikers on mountain

 
ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire conservation officers rescued two hikers who had planned to spend the night in an open shelter on Mount Chocorua in the town of Albany.

Conservation officers say that at about 8 p.m. Friday 23-year-old Stephanie Sandberg, of Somerville, Massachusetts and 24-year-old Thomas Greyson, of Westboro, Massachusetts called 911 for help.

The two had hiked about three miles on the Piper Trail to Camp Penacook from the trailhead on Route 16 in Albany. They intended to reach the summit of Mount Chocorua Saturday.

However, temperatures of about 16 degrees caused them to experience signs of mild hypothermia, prompting the call for help.

Two conservation officers met them on the trail and escorted them to the trailhead, arriving at 11:30 p.m.

Neither Sandberg nor Greyson required medical attention.