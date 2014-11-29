Fish and Game officers help 2 hikers on mountain

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire conservation officers rescued two hikers who had planned to spend the night in an open shelter on Mount Chocorua in the town of Albany.

Conservation officers say that at about 8 p.m. Friday 23-year-old Stephanie Sandberg, of Somerville, Massachusetts and 24-year-old Thomas Greyson, of Westboro, Massachusetts called 911 for help.

The two had hiked about three miles on the Piper Trail to Camp Penacook from the trailhead on Route 16 in Albany. They intended to reach the summit of Mount Chocorua Saturday.

However, temperatures of about 16 degrees caused them to experience signs of mild hypothermia, prompting the call for help.

Two conservation officers met them on the trail and escorted them to the trailhead, arriving at 11:30 p.m.

Neither Sandberg nor Greyson required medical attention.