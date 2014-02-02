Illinois road clearing underway after weekend snow

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois transportation officials are urging motorists to remain cautious because of lingering snow and ice on some of the state’s roadways.

The Department of Transportation said Sunday that conditions are improving on roads and bridges across the state, but problem areas remain.

They say most state routes have ice and snow patches, with some areas in central and southern Illinois still covered with snow and ice.

What’s more, road conditions could become dangerous once temperatures drop, so motorists are asked to drive only if necessary

The Illinois Tollway is spending Sunday removing snow from roadway shoulders, ramps and toll plazas after clearing the roads.

Officials say tollway crews and State Police helped more than 75 motorists since Friday night with such things as flat tires, dead batteries and towing cars.