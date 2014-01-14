Snow piling up in Illinois this winter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — State Climatologist Jim Angel says the Illinois’ snowfall is far ahead of the average winter.
Angel said from his office at the University of Illinois on Tuesday that in the southern half of the state snowfall so far has been anywhere from 200 to 500 percent of the average. And in the northern half of Illinois totals are 125 to 200 percent of the average.
Angel says the heaviest snow so far has been in northeast Illinois — anywhere from 25 to 30 inches.
Central Illinois has seen anywhere from about 17 inches to 23 inches. And southern Illinois has been coated with anywhere from 5 to 15 inches.
Angel said that by mid-January last winter most of the state had only had 5 to 15 inches of snow.