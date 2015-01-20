Wimbledon champ Kvitova wins 1st-rounder at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is through to the second round of the Australian Open after a 6-1, 6-4 win over Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands in 63 minutes on Tuesday.

Kvitova won her second Wimbledon title last year, beating Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the final, to remain the only player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title.

The Czech lefthander warmed up for the season’s first major with a run to the semifinals at Shenzen.

Fourth-seeded Kvitova will face either Donna Vekic or Mona Barthel in the next round.