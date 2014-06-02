Red Sox place 1B Carp on disabled list; Drew back

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston’s record looks healthier. Now, if the Red Sox could just do the same with their roster.

The World Series champions put first baseman Mike Carp on the 15-day disabled list before Monday night’s game against Cleveland because of a broken right foot. They also welcomed back shortstop Stephen Drew and put him right into the lineup for his season debut.

“I know this team,” Drew said, “and they know me, so it’s nothing new.”

Carp broke his foot last week, when he fouled ball off it in Atlanta. He played a few more games, but was bothered by the injury over the weekend and tests taken Sunday revealed the fracture.

Carp’s foot will be immobilized in a boot for at least one week and he will need another week of rehab before he resumes baseball activities.

“So we’re still a little ways away before he’s back to us,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said before the series opener with the Indians.

The Red Sox, who recently lost 10 straight games, have been battling injuries most of this season. Outfielder Shane Victorino (hamstring), first baseman Mike Napoli (finger sprain) and starter Clay Buchholz (sprained knee) are all on the disabled list.

Boston is getting some help in the meantime as the club activated Drew. Farrell said Drew will be eased into the lineup, but will likely soon take over as Boston’s everyday shortstop.

“Initially we’re still in the building phase of games played, repetition to it,” Farrell said. “To say that he comes back and goes every day might be a little aggressive at this point. Stephen Drew, up to full game speed, is a damn good player. I’m not looking to build in days off.”

Drew re-signed with the Red Sox last month after he initially rejected a $14.1 million qualifying offer from them and became a free agent.