Blackhawks, Blues team up to help tornado victims

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Former players for the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will play a charity hockey game to benefit victims of November’s deadly tornadoes.

The game will be Jan. 15 at the Peoria Civic Center. The money will go to the Salvation Army Tornado Relief Fund. Tickets are $10. The game is being called “Skate Strong.” A special pre-game ceremony is planned.

The Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/1a5ry9V) that tentative Chicago Blackhawks alumni who will play include Denis Savard, Dave Mackey, Reggie Kerr, Murray Bannerman, Reid Simpson, Denis Cyr, Cliff Koroll and Grant Mulvey. Former St. Louis Blues players include Kelly Chase, Reed Low, Jeff Brown, Terry Yake, Gino Cavallini, John Wensink, Alex Brooks and Steve Martins.

About two dozen tornadoes struck Illinois on Nov. 17, killing seven.

Online: http://www.skatestrong.com

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com