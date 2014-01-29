Steven Spielberg to receive Lincoln award in March

CHICAGO (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation is planning to honor Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The foundation says it will award the “Lincoln” director its Lincoln Leadership Prize in Chicago on March 19. “Lincoln” star Sally Field will present the award. According to the foundation, the prize is given to those with character, conscience and a commitment to democracy and service.

Spielberg says he’s “humbled” to receive an award that honors Lincoln’s legacy and contributions to the country. Foundation directors say they are honoring Spielberg for his accomplishments in film and philanthropy.

Previous recipients include former President Bill Clinton, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Online: http://www.lincolnleadershipprize.org