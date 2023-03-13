The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1 2. Indiana 27-3 649 3 3. Iowa 26-6 645 2 4. Virginia Tech 27-4 596 4 5. Stanford 28-5 568 5 6. UConn 29-5 553 7 7. Maryland 25-6 538 6 8. Utah 25-4 515 8 9. LSU 28-2 506 9 10. Villanova 28-6 412 10 10. Notre Dame 25-5 412 11 12. Ohio St. 25-7 401 12 13. Duke 25-6 343 13 14. UCLA 25-9 284 17 15. Texas 25-9 277 15 16. Oklahoma 25-6 248 14 17. Iowa St. 22-9 214 - 18. Michigan 22-9 179 18 19. Gonzaga 28-4 171 16 20. North Carolina 21-10 169 19 21. Colorado 23-8 134 20 22. UNLV 31-2 126 21 23. Washington St 23-10 112 22 24. Tennessee 23-11 96 23 25. Arizona 21-9 71 24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota St. 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern Cal 3, Princeton 3, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Drake 1.