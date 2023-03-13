March 13, 2023 GMT
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|32-0
|700
|1
|2. Indiana
|27-3
|649
|3
|3. Iowa
|26-6
|645
|2
|4. Virginia Tech
|27-4
|596
|4
|5. Stanford
|28-5
|568
|5
|6. UConn
|29-5
|553
|7
|7. Maryland
|25-6
|538
|6
|8. Utah
|25-4
|515
|8
|9. LSU
|28-2
|506
|9
|10. Villanova
|28-6
|412
|10
|10. Notre Dame
|25-5
|412
|11
|12. Ohio St.
|25-7
|401
|12
|13. Duke
|25-6
|343
|13
|14. UCLA
|25-9
|284
|17
|15. Texas
|25-9
|277
|15
|16. Oklahoma
|25-6
|248
|14
|17. Iowa St.
|22-9
|214
|-
|18. Michigan
|22-9
|179
|18
|19. Gonzaga
|28-4
|171
|16
|20. North Carolina
|21-10
|169
|19
|21. Colorado
|23-8
|134
|20
|22. UNLV
|31-2
|126
|21
|23. Washington St
|23-10
|112
|22
|24. Tennessee
|23-11
|96
|23
|25. Arizona
|21-9
|71
|24
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota St. 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern Cal 3, Princeton 3, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Drake 1.