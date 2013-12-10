Lincoln Home in Springfield decorated for holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield is decorated for the Christmas season and is welcoming visitors interested in how Abraham Lincoln and his family celebrated the holiday.

The National Park Service, which runs the site, says the Lincoln boys’ stockings may have been filled with firecrackers, books and carved wooden animals. The Lincolns probably didn’t have a Christmas tree, but may have draped windows and mantels with evergreen garlands, cranberry ropes and holly.

Guided tours of the Lincoln Home take place every day except Christmas and New Year’s Day. Free tickets are available at the Visitor Center, 426 S. Seventh St. in Springfield, starting at 8:30 a.m. The last tour of the day starts at 4:30 p.m.

Decorations remain up at the Lincoln Home through Jan. 2.