Man charged with trying to pass fake checks

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police have charged a Chicago man with forgery and theft after they say officers found false checks and counterfeiting equipment in a hotel room.

Police went to a Linthicum Heights motel early Saturday after receiving a report that a man was trying to pass counterfeit checks.

Officers say in the motel room they found computers, document paper, false checks, printers and printer cartridges. Police say they also found several Bank of America forged checks that were made out in amounts of hundreds of dollars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Victor Kimble was arrested and charged.