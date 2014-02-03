Lombard woman pleads not guilty in husband’s death

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has pleaded not guilty in her husband’s stabbing and beating death.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1bW3ffi) that 49-year-old Anka Miscevic of Lombard entered the plea Monday. The native of Croatia faces between 20 and 60 years in prison. She is accused of stabbing her husband last month and striking him in the head with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors say Miscevic suffered from delusions and was hospitalized for mental health issues three times last year. Last month she told a DuPage County judge that she believes her husband is still alive and getting married soon. Miscevic asked to defend herself but a judge appointed her a public defender.

