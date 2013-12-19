State board honors Illinois’ top teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Board of Education has recognized the state’s top teachers.

The board honored Illinois Teacher of the Year Pam Reilly and 2013 Illinois Milken National Educator Melissa Leisner during its Wednesday meeting in Springfield.

Reilly teaches second grade at Woodbury Elementary School in Sandwich Community Unit School District 430. Her colleagues call her a collaborator and leader, while Reilly’s students say she keeps them motivated to learn.

Leisner teaches seventh grade English and language arts at Prairie Knolls Middle School in Central Community Unit District 301. She is recognized by colleagues and students at her Elgin school as an outstanding role model who builds relationships with students.

Board Chairman Gery Chico says Reilly and Leisner are “great examples of the great teachers across Illinois.”