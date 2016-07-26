Figures on government spending and debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit July 25
|$19,372,310
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding July 25
|$19,407,187
|Operating balance July 22
|$334,404
|Interest fiscal year 2016 thru June
|$203,931
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$181,833
|Deficit fiscal year 2016 thru June
|$400,847
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|$316,361
|Receipts fiscal year 2016 thru June
|$2,468,827
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,446,920
|Outlays fiscal year 2016 thru June
|$2,869,674
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,763,281
|Gold assets in June
|$11,041