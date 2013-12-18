$1M Mega Millions ticket unclaimed in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials in Illinois say someone bought a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Chicago.

The $1 million would come from a $636 million jackpot that is the second-largest in U.S. history. The lucky numbers were drawn Tuesday night.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday that the person who bought the ticket in Chicago hasn’t come forward. The ticket was purchased at Tai Nam Food Market on Chicago’s North Side.

State lottery officials say there were 1.1 million additional winning tickets sold in Illinois for lower-tier prizes. Those tickets are good for winnings between $1 and $5,000.

Prizes must be claimed within a year of the drawing.

A Georgia woman had one of the big winning tickets. The other winning ticket was sold at a gift shops in California.