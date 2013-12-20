Chicago blues guitarist shot dead

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago blues guitarist has been shot and killed.

Chicago police say officers found 41-year-old Eric “Guitar” Davis shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/1jpCo3U ) that Davis had spent the previous evening hanging out at a North Side blues bar called Kingston Mines.

Davis played with a group called the Troublemakers and was a fixture on Chicago’s blues scene.

Davis was the son of renowned drummer Bobby Davis.

According to the musician’s website, he, too, started out as a drummer and could be found playing in Chicago’s hottest blues clubs by the age of 10.

Police say detectives are investigating.

