10 Things to Know for Tuesday

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial

10 Things to Know for Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. RUSSIA SETS UKRAINE AGENDA, WEST GRASPS FOR SOLUTIONS

Fears are growing that Moscow might carry out more land grabs in pro-Russian eastern Ukraine, adding urgency to efforts by the U.S. and European Union to defuse the crisis.

2. ‘A COSTLY PROPOSITION FOR RUSSIA’

That’s how President Obama characterizes the Ukraine crisis, as Secretary of State John Kerry heads to Kiev to seek a diplomatic solution.

Other news
FILE - Activists hold up banners in both English and Maltese reading, 'I decide', 'Abortion is a woman's right', and 'Abortion is healthcare, not a crime', as they stand outside the Maltese law courts in Valletta, Malta, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday, June 28, 2023 on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. But a coalition of pro-choice campaigners say last-minute changes make the legislation “vague, unworkable and even dangerous.” (AP Photo/Kevin Schembri Orland, File)
Maltese lawmakers to vote on watered-down abortion law as pro-choice coalitions withdraw support
Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union.
FILE - Johnna Goodwin, left, watches as Donna Handel, right, reacts after winning on "Wheel of Fortune," with host Pat Sajak during a taping of the game show in Philadelphia on April 17, 1999. The game show was in Philadelphia for the weekend taping a week's worth of shows. Ryan Seacrest will replace the retiring Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” (AP Photo/William Thomas Cain, File)
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous
Ryan Seacrest earned a plum gig this week, replacing the retiring Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”
FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Olympic champion Canada heads to the Women’s World Cup with unsettled contract back home
Canada will be one of the teams to beat at the Women’s World Cup after winning a gold medal two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics.
Robert Harris drinks water while taking a break from digging fence post holes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
A National Weather Service meteorologist says West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward.

3. NEIGHBOR RECALLS ‘BLOOD-CURDLING SCREAMS’ FROM ‘BLADE RUNNER’ HOUSE

On the first day of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, neighbor Michelle Burger testified about gunshots and cries she heard coming from the Olympic sprinter’s residence the night he shot Reeva Steenkamp.

4. OBAMA PRESSES FOR MIDEAST TALKS

The U.S. president looks to salvage a peace plan, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make “tough decisions” needed to advance negotiations with the Palestinians.

5. HOW DEEP FREEZE MEANS COLD CASH FOR SOME BUSINESSES

The harsh winter has helped Ace Hardware sell the most snow blowers and shovels in a decade, while waterproof boots have flown off L.L. Bean’s shelves.

6. CALLS FOR GREATER SCRUTINY OF GREAT LAKES PIPELINE

More activists and lawmakers are demanding improved oversight of a pipeline carrying increased amounts of oil under Michigan’s environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac.

7. WHERE ADDICTS OFTEN GET PAINKILLERS

Most people who abuse the addictive drugs obtain them free from friends or relatives. Drug dealers are a relatively uncommon source.

8. ADVOCACY GROUP PUSHES IMMIGRATION REFORM

The organization, affiliated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has launched a nationwide ad imploring House Republicans to act on the divisive issue this election year.

9. ELLEN’S CELEB-STUDDED SELFIE A LANDMARK SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENT

But the snapshot taken with a Samsung device and retweeted by millions of people is also a murky example of what is or isn’t product placement.

10. JASON COLLINS TO GET SECOND NBA DEAL

The league’s first openly gay player will be re-signed by the Brooklyn Nets for another 10 days on Wednesday, a source tells The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.