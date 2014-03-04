10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. RUSSIA SETS UKRAINE AGENDA, WEST GRASPS FOR SOLUTIONS

Fears are growing that Moscow might carry out more land grabs in pro-Russian eastern Ukraine, adding urgency to efforts by the U.S. and European Union to defuse the crisis.

2. ‘A COSTLY PROPOSITION FOR RUSSIA’

That’s how President Obama characterizes the Ukraine crisis, as Secretary of State John Kerry heads to Kiev to seek a diplomatic solution.

3. NEIGHBOR RECALLS ‘BLOOD-CURDLING SCREAMS’ FROM ‘BLADE RUNNER’ HOUSE

On the first day of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, neighbor Michelle Burger testified about gunshots and cries she heard coming from the Olympic sprinter’s residence the night he shot Reeva Steenkamp.

4. OBAMA PRESSES FOR MIDEAST TALKS

The U.S. president looks to salvage a peace plan, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make “tough decisions” needed to advance negotiations with the Palestinians.

5. HOW DEEP FREEZE MEANS COLD CASH FOR SOME BUSINESSES

The harsh winter has helped Ace Hardware sell the most snow blowers and shovels in a decade, while waterproof boots have flown off L.L. Bean’s shelves.

6. CALLS FOR GREATER SCRUTINY OF GREAT LAKES PIPELINE

More activists and lawmakers are demanding improved oversight of a pipeline carrying increased amounts of oil under Michigan’s environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac.

7. WHERE ADDICTS OFTEN GET PAINKILLERS

Most people who abuse the addictive drugs obtain them free from friends or relatives. Drug dealers are a relatively uncommon source.

8. ADVOCACY GROUP PUSHES IMMIGRATION REFORM

The organization, affiliated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has launched a nationwide ad imploring House Republicans to act on the divisive issue this election year.

9. ELLEN’S CELEB-STUDDED SELFIE A LANDMARK SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENT

But the snapshot taken with a Samsung device and retweeted by millions of people is also a murky example of what is or isn’t product placement.

10. JASON COLLINS TO GET SECOND NBA DEAL

The league’s first openly gay player will be re-signed by the Brooklyn Nets for another 10 days on Wednesday, a source tells The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.