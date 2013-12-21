$20M in funding available for public museum grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says $20 million in grants are available to help improve public museums.

The agency administers the capital grants program, and officials say the deadline for museum officials to apply for a 2014 grant is Feb. 3.

DNR Director Marc Miller says museums “play a vital role” in helping students and families better understand the culture, history and natural heritage of communities in Illinois.

The maximum grant award is $750,000. Projects will be judged solely on the merits of the submitted applications.

Local matching funds are required based on the level of attendance at the museum during the preceding calendar year.

The program awarded $15 million to 49 museums in 2012. Projects ranged from expanded facilities to infrastructure improvements.

Online: http://www.museum.state.il.us/programs/musgrants/