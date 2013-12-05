Ex-owner of Chicago window factory gets 4 years

CHICAGO (AP) — The former owner and CEO of a Chicago factory where employees staged a high-profile sit-in in 2008 has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing millions from his failing company.

Before Thursday’s sentencing, 60-year-old Richard Gillman pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft, including for moving money from Republic Windows and Doors to a shell corporation. A Cook County judge also imposed a $100,000 fine.

The state’s attorney’s office says Gillman’s sentencing comes five years to the day the plant was abruptly closed. That prompted more than 200 workers to occupy the manufacturer for six days, saying they were owed unpaid wages. The worker’s action drew national attention.

After the plant’s closure, some former workers formed their own company. It continues to operate.