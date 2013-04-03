Police: NM man tried to cut off girlfriend’s toe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico shoe salesman accused of biting off part of his girlfriend’s toe has been arrested again, this time for allegedly stalking the woman and trying to cut off her big toe with a cigar cutter.

Santa Fe police say the incident Monday was the third attack by 27-year-old Daniel Anaya on his now ex-girlfriend, who has moved to Albuquerque and had obtained a restraining order against him after two previous toe-biting incidents.

Police say Anaya, who used to work as a shoe salesman at a department store, tracked down the woman at her new home and attacked her, but she was able to fight back with a metal fork and escape.

Anaya was arrested that evening after he returned to Santa Fe and sought emergency medical treatment.