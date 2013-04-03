Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Police: NM man tried to cut off girlfriend’s toe

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico shoe salesman accused of biting off part of his girlfriend’s toe has been arrested again, this time for allegedly stalking the woman and trying to cut off her big toe with a cigar cutter.

Santa Fe police say the incident Monday was the third attack by 27-year-old Daniel Anaya on his now ex-girlfriend, who has moved to Albuquerque and had obtained a restraining order against him after two previous toe-biting incidents.

Police say Anaya, who used to work as a shoe salesman at a department store, tracked down the woman at her new home and attacked her, but she was able to fight back with a metal fork and escape.

Anaya was arrested that evening after he returned to Santa Fe and sought emergency medical treatment.