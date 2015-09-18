A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Image of Asia: Lawmakers sign Nepal’s new constitution

By The Associated Press
 
In this photo by Niranjan Shrestha, lawmaker K.P. Oli, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), signs Nepal’s new constitution in the Constituent Assembly hall in Kathmandu. Prime Minister Sushil Koirala and other lawmakers signed the charter and posed for selfies and group photos documenting the historic moment Friday. The Himalayan nation abolished its centuries-old monarchy in 2006 and has been governed by a temporary constitution since then. Its Constituent Assembly long struggled to write a permanent constitution but the earthquake that killed thousands in April pushed political parties to resolve their differences. The constitution will be decreed by President Ram Baran Yadav on Sunday.