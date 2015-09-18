Image of Asia: Lawmakers sign Nepal’s new constitution

In this photo by Niranjan Shrestha, lawmaker K.P. Oli, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), signs Nepal’s new constitution in the Constituent Assembly hall in Kathmandu. Prime Minister Sushil Koirala and other lawmakers signed the charter and posed for selfies and group photos documenting the historic moment Friday. The Himalayan nation abolished its centuries-old monarchy in 2006 and has been governed by a temporary constitution since then. Its Constituent Assembly long struggled to write a permanent constitution but the earthquake that killed thousands in April pushed political parties to resolve their differences. The constitution will be decreed by President Ram Baran Yadav on Sunday.