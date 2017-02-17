A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
By the numbers, here’s a look at NBA All-Star weekend

By Tim Reynolds
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — You know the names. Now know the numbers.

With the NBA’s All-Star weekend events getting underway in earnest Friday, here’s a look at some of the numbers of note going into the festivities in New Orleans.

___

.895

The career field goal percentage for New Orleans’ Anthony Davis in All-Star competition, the best in the game’s history for those with at least 15 baskets made.

___

5-9

The height of now-two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics, who — if rosters are to be believed — is the shortest All-Star in history. Calvin Murphy (1979) was also listed at 5-foot-9, while Slater Martin (1953 through 1959), Ralph Beard Jr. (1951) and Michael Adams (1992) were on rosters as 5-foot-10. The other sub-6-footers are Fred Scolari (1952, 1953), Billy Gabor (1953), Dana Barros (1995) and Terrell Brandon (1996, 1997), all 5-foot-11.

___

9

The number of 3-pointers Paul George made in last year’s All-Star Game, setting a record. Carmelo Anthony had the mark with eight in 2014. (George also set a record in last year’s game with 19 attempts from beyond the arc.)

___

11

Golden State is the 11th team to have four All-Star selections in the same season, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson picked to represent the Warriors this weekend. The other teams with four: Atlanta (2014-15), Boston (2010-11), Detroit (2005-06), the Los Angeles Lakers (1997-98), Philadelphia (1982-83), Boston (1974-75), San Francisco (1967-68), the Celtics and the Lakers (1961-62), and Fort Wayne (1953-54).

___

13

LeBron James is getting into some rarefied air with his 13th consecutive All-Star selection. Only Kobe Bryant (18 straight) and Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West (14 each) have been picked for more consecutive games than James has. There’s three others with 13 straight nods: Bob Cousy, Tim Duncan and John Havlicek. James will also become the second active player with 13 appearances, joining Dirk Nowitzki.

___

21

By the NBA’s count, Greece — thanks to Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — is the 21st country or territory to have at least one player selected for an All-Star Game. Players born in four different countries were selected for Sunday’s game, the many U.S.-born stars joined by Antetokounmpo, Memphis forward Marc Gasol (Spain) and Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving (Australia).

___

25.6

Among those with more than one All-Star appearance, Kevin Durant’s 25.6-point average in All-Star Games is the best in the game’s history. (Dale Ellis scored 27 points in his lone All-Star outing.)

___

30

The number of cancer survivors who will be at Friday night’s Rising Stars game in honor of longtime sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died of cancer last year. The 30 survivors from the New Orleans area will be seated in a “Sager Strong” section.

___

120

LeBron James’ first basket on Sunday will be his 120th field goal in All-Star play, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the most in the game’s history. James is already the leading All-Star career scorer with 291 points entering this weekend — one more than Bryant posted. And if he takes seven shots Sunday, James will be the All-Star career leader in that stat, too. (Bryant has 238, Michael Jordan took 233 and James has 232 and counting).

___

215

The number of days older that Carmelo Anthony is than any other All-Star. Anthony is 32 and so is LeBron James — but Anthony was born seven months earlier, and James said he was thrilled to give up the title of “oldest All-Star” when Anthony was added as an injury replacement for Kevin Love earlier this week.

___

369

The total points scored in last year’s game, the most in All-Star history. The West topped the East 196-173. Before last year, no team ever scored more than 163 points in an All-Star matchup.

___

1987

That’s the last year in which someone actually fouled out of an All-Star Game: Hakeem Olajuwon had the honor, or dishonor, of doing so in that matchup. He wasn’t the only one getting physical that year — the two teams combined to shoot 91 free throws in that game at Seattle. Last year, the teams combined to shoot seven.