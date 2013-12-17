Alton woman lauded for helping found museum dies

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Private services are planned for an 89-year-old woman who’s credited with helping found a museum preserving Alton’s past.

Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber says Charlene Gill “was really responsible for saving a lot of our history” with the 42-year-old Alton Museum of History and Art.

Gill died Friday.

The (Alton) Telegraph (http://bit.ly/1cOtis8 ) reports the museum is based at Southern Illinois University’s dental school in Edwardsville.

Gill also had served as president of the Alton Women’s Council and the Alton Area Historical Society.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

A public memorial service for Gill is to be held at the museum at a later date.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com