Police object to fraction of gun-carry permits

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial

Police object to fraction of gun-carry permits

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Police across Illinois have objected to just 236 applications from people seeking to carry concealed weapons out of 33,631 submitted to the state police.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that a state licensing board will consider objections within 30 days of a police department filing one. The board has a former judge, two former prosecutors, three former FBI agents and a psychiatry professor.

The first licenses to carry concealed weapons could be issued by spring, the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported Friday.

Other news
Robert Harris drinks water while taking a break from digging fence post holes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
A National Weather Service meteorologist says West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward.
FILE - Matthew Nilo is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023, on rape charges stemming from assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood from August 2007 through December 2008. His attorney, Joseph Cataldo, is at left. Nilo is expected to post bail, his attorney said at a brief court hearing on Monday, June 12. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discussion of Senate Bill 140 — a bill that would prevent medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment — on a video monitor at the state Capitol in Atlanta before it gets final approval in the Senate, March 21, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, Georgia’s new law banning gender confirmation surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
New Georgia laws include ban on some treatments for transgender minors
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.

“We’re probably looking at some permits being issued after the first couple weeks in March,” Illinois State Police spokeswoman Monique Bond said. “It’s a possibility.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s office has filed the most objections in the state, with 120. The Chicago Police Department has only filed seven.

“The process for reviewing applications is rightly time-consuming and requires multiple levels of hand entry into various CPD databases,” police spokesman Adam Collins said. “We are prioritizing reviews by the application due date and more than 96 percent of the applications remain in our 30-day window for review.”

Nearly 8,000 applications had been submitted by Cook County residents through Thursday. That’s the most in the state, although smaller counties in other parts of the state have a higher percentage based on population.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has assigned 25 employees to screen concealed carry applications filed by anyone who has lived in Cook County during the past decade. They scan for arrests for gun- or gang-related crimes or violent offenses, along with any history of domestic violence or mental illness.

Dart spokesman Frank Bilecki said the office has identified a total of 360 applications to which it plans to object.

The licensing board must report to the governor and General Assembly on the number of objections it receives and the reason for any denied license.

Illinois was the nation’s last state to adopt a law allowing the public possession of concealed weapons when it was approved last summer in response to a federal court order. Applicants must pay a $150 fee and take 16 hours of training — most in the nation.

Glen Ellyn instructor Jim Appleby said his classes — full with 30 students each last fall — have 15 to 20 apiece lately.

“I’ve had a few students complain that they have to do 16 hours of training,” Appleby said. “But after the class they’re glad they did it.”