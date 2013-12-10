Bolingbrook man convicted in sex trafficking ring
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man has been convicted in connection with a sex trafficking ring that involved at least four victims including a minor.
Authorities say 41-year-old McKenzie Carson of Bolingbrook was found guilty Tuesday of four counts of sex trafficking. He has been in federal custody without bond since his January 2012 arrest.
Prosecutors say the ring was active in 2009 and 2010. They say all four victims testified at Carson’s trial in Chicago federal court.
A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.