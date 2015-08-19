A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
More growth, jobs: Portugal’s Socialists make big promises

 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s main opposition Socialist Party is promising to deliver more growth and less austerity if it regains power in October elections.

The center-left Socialists have said they intend to abide by fiscal discipline rules governing countries sharing the euro currency. But party leader Antonio Costa says the center-right government of the past four years cut too deep after Portugal’s 78 billion-euro ($86 billion) bailout in 2011.

The Socialists said Wednesday they will boost the economy — and create around 200,000 new jobs — by temporarily lowering social security taxes. That, they say, will fuel an increase in private consumption.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Scholz says right-wing populists won’t gain upper hand in Germany, despite far-right party’s rise
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is insisting that right-wing populism won’t gain the upper hand in his country, days after a far-right party won control of a county administration for the first time since the Nazi era.
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
What to Watch: Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature.
This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Selma Blair, Austin Butler, Ram Charan, Kerry Condon, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Stephanie Hsu and Vicky Krieps, bottom row from left, Lashana Lynch, Paul Mescal. Keke Palmer, Park Hae-il, Ke Huy Quan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Paul Reiser and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)
Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join film Film Academy
Taylor Swift, best supporting Oscar actor winner Ke Huy Quan, “Elvis” star Austin Butler and “Nope’s” Keke Palmer and The Weeknd have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho walks away with his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee
Roma coach José Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about a referee.

Due to the lower tax, the budget deficit will fall below 3 percent of gross domestic product — a eurozone requirement — only in 2017 under the Socialists.