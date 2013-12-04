George Lucas donates $25M to Chicago charity

CHICAGO (AP) — The George Lucas Foundation will donate $25 million to an after-school program for children in Chicago over the next five years.

Lucas says he’s proud to support the city’s After School Matters program. The “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” creator says the money will make it possible for underserved teens to participate in after-school programs in a safe environment and learn career and life skills.

The donation was announced Wednesday in Chicago. Late Chicago first lady Maggie Daley launched the program in 1991.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also announced Wednesday that the city and partner agencies are making a $12.2 million investment in the program.

___

Online: http://www.afterschoolmatters.org/