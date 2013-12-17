First EIU sustainable energy graduates get degrees

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Eastern Illinois University says the first two graduates of its master’s degree program in sustainable energy have earned degrees.

Peter Liu is the graduate coordinator of the program. He said in a news release Monday that Rob Raschke and David Stack graduated from the program this semester.

The Charleston university says it started the program to educate potential leaders for the energy industry. The program combines work from 10 departments.

Students work in the classroom as well as at EIU’s on-campus Renewable Energy Center.