Exelon Nuclear appeals assessment on Byron plant

BYRON, Ill. (AP) — Officials with Exelon Nuclear are asking Ogle County to cut their tax assessment on its nuclear plant in northern Illinois.

The Telegraph in Dixon reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/IFVd2g) that Ogle County says the Byron generating station is valued at $509 million. But Exelon says the plant is worth $253 million. The appeal would affect 2013 taxes that are to be paid next year. Byron is about 15 miles southwest of Rockford.

Ogle County assessment supervisor Jim Harrison says he set the nuclear plant’s value based on assessments of other nuclear plants. He says he also considered that the plant will likely receive a license extension.

A local board will hear the appeal next month. Exelon also appealed last year’s assessment. That appeal is pending before the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.

___

