Lindenwood University to open Collinsville campus

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial

Lindenwood University to open Collinsville campus

 
Share

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The southwestern Illinois city of Collinsville is getting a satellite college campus this fall.

The Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/1iC7A07) reports that Lindenwood University in Belleville will open the new campus in 15,000 square feet of leased space that will include seven classrooms, science lab, computer lab, lounge and office space.

That site will host evening graduate classes in education and professional counseling.

Other news
FILE -Argentina's players celebrate winning 3-1 against Paraguay with a banner reading in Spanish "We qualified for the World Cup 2023" at the end of a women's Copa America third place soccer match in Armenia, Colombia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Argentina’s team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi’s achievement in Qatar in its quest to reach the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time. Argentina has a long and proud history in the men’s tournament but has never won a match in three previous trips to the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
Lionel Messi’s title in Qatar set to inspire Argentina at Women’s World Cup
Argentina’s team will draw inspiration from Lionel Messi’s achievement in Qatar in its quest to reach the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Top players who could be on the move during soccer’s transfer window
Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema kicked off the transfer window in spectacular fashion and more of soccer’s biggest stars could also be on the mover.
FILE - Auto rickshaw drivers line up to buy gas near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of ministers on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, approved a program to restructure staggering domestic debt as the island nation struggles to come out from an unprecedented economic crisis that has engulfed it since last year. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet approves a domestic debt restructuring plan in effort to solve economic crisis
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a program to restructure the country’s staggering domestic debt as the island nation struggles to emerge from an economic crisis that has engulfed it since last year.
FILE - The President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde attends a press conference following the meeting of the bank's governing council in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Tuesday that inflation is holding its grip on the economy and underlined that the bank intends to raise rates high enough to “break this persistence." (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Top central bankers assert need for higher interest rates to tackle persistent inflation
Several of the world’s top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates could go even higher to combat inflation. U.S.

Lindenwood University-Belleville’s president, Jerry Bladdick, says the Collinsville campus is in response to increased demand for the Belleville site’s offerings.

Lindenwood told Collinsville it expects 100 students to attend the school in the first year and hopes for 400 to 500 within five years.

Lindenwood is a private school based in St. Charles, Missouri, just west of St. Louis.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com