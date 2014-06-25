Lindenwood University to open Collinsville campus

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The southwestern Illinois city of Collinsville is getting a satellite college campus this fall.

The Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/1iC7A07) reports that Lindenwood University in Belleville will open the new campus in 15,000 square feet of leased space that will include seven classrooms, science lab, computer lab, lounge and office space.

That site will host evening graduate classes in education and professional counseling.

Lindenwood University-Belleville’s president, Jerry Bladdick, says the Collinsville campus is in response to increased demand for the Belleville site’s offerings.

Lindenwood told Collinsville it expects 100 students to attend the school in the first year and hopes for 400 to 500 within five years.

Lindenwood is a private school based in St. Charles, Missouri, just west of St. Louis.

