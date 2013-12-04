Pensions bill sent to Gov. Quinn for signature

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill aimed at fixing Illinois’ hundred billion pension crisis is before Gov. Pat Quinn.

A spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton said Wednesday that the bill had been sent to Quinn.

The move came a day after the Illinois General Assembly approved the bill that is estimated to save the state $160 billion over the next 30 years.

The plan reduces benefits for current and retired public employees. Among other things, it also raises the retirement age on a sliding scale for some employees.

Quinn has said he will sign the bill “promptly.”

Once signed, the law would take effect in June. However, unions that have been saying the bill is unfair and unconstitutional have vowed to sue.

___

The bill is SB1