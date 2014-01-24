Clinton may consider lifting Sunday liquor ban

CLINTON, Ill. (AP) — The city of Clinton is looking into lifting its long-time ban on Sunday liquor sales at certain establishments.

Clinton Mayor Carolyn Peters tells The Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/1iuXpcB) that she wants community feedback before considering lifting the ban. Peters says if there isn’t enough support to go forward then there’s no reason to draft an ordinance. But she says if there is support the city will have to consider how they want to word an ordinance.

Clinton is a city of about 7,200 residents in DeWitt County in central Illinois. It’s about 25 miles south of Bloomington.

The city allows Sunday liquor sales at liquor stores, gas stations and restaurants as long as food also is purchased. But it doesn’t allow it in bars and certain bar-and-grills.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com